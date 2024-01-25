IT Support (Level 2 with MSP Exp)

One of our US based clients in IT Services and IT Consulting are looking for a knowledgeable, positive, self-motivated, and energetic Tier 2 & 3 IT support technician to work with them.
(Core hours are 3pm-11pm/4pm-12am SAST : Mo-Fri & standby, after hours when required)
You will work with the team of IT support technicians and become part of a diverse company and culture that you can be a part of.
The IT Support Technician is the primary customer facing contact. This customer-focused position works to fully resolve issues efficiently while ensuring the great customer experience. This dedicated individual possesses the ability to maintain well-balanced order in a highly demanding and time-critical environment. Level 2 capability is demonstrated by easily accomplishing complex and diverse tasks for their MSP clients.
Duties And Responsibilities:
The IT Support Technician will interface with management and client users.
Specific responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:
- Handle customer support calls and emails with a positive attitude
- Manage call load to ensure we are exceeding customer expectations and escalate issues as appropriate
- Provide a great customer experience and improve client relationship with the customer
- Take ownership of every issue to ensure it is completely resolved
- Comprehensive notes and documentation for every engagement
- Customer communication that ensures a high level of satisfaction and appropriate expectations
- Meet and exceed appropriate productivity levels relative to tasked assignments
- Focus on continuous improvement and enhancements to their capabilities
- Flexibility and willingness to solve all IT needs as requested
- Strong generalized IT skillset: Including Desktop OS, Server OS, and network and Cloud architecture
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required: (5+ years exp)
- Outstanding customer service skills
- Strong verbal communication and listening skills
- Working knowledge of IT hardware- desktop, laptops, servers, switches, etc.
- Experience with desktop operating systems including Microsoft and Mac OS
- Server OS experience including AD, DNS, DHCP
- Microsoft 365 Platform / Azure knowledge
- Knowl-edge of network theory and architecture
- Ability to explain technical concepts, terminologies and provide instruction in layman’s terms to individuals or groups
- Strong documentation skills emphasizing attention to detail
- Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities
- Steadfast ability to work independently, yet able to work effectively as part of a team
- Confident with working under limited time constraints and pressure situations
Experience
- Required Prior MSP technical role (3+ years)
- Experience with ConnectWise Manage / Automate
- Demonstrated success in Information Technology
- Preferred A+/ Net+/ and Security+ Certifications
- Preferred IT Generalized Certification: ex. MCSA
- Preferred Specialized Certification: ex. CCNA
Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of all activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job.
Duties, responsibilities, and activities may change at any time, with or without notice.
*Background checks to be done.
Apply here or forward your updated CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Clients is a Managed Service Provider (MSP)
– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract)
– US hours (up to 6 hours difference)
– Flexibility to work form home
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work from home