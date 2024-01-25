Java Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Jan 25, 2024

Planning:

  • Perform a high-level impact analysis, establish Scope and provide estimates based on technical requirements.
  • Proactively liaise with all stakeholders.
  • Create required planning tasks in SDLC tool and set due dates according to agreed milestones.
  • Actively participate in the collaborative technical design process.
  • Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise.
  • Update development timelines based on final requirements.
  • Liaise with the relevant subject matter experts where clarification is required.

Development:

  • Translate technical requirements into executable code without errors.
  • Ensure optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, architecture standards and procedures.
  • Ensure delivery within agreed timeframes.
  • Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found within the agreed SLA.
  • Escalate risks to the project early on.

Quality and Testing:

  • Run code through the automated code review tool, review errors with the technical lead and fix before committing to the code base.
  • Perform peer code reviews to ensure consistent application of standards, logic and effective use of libraries and reusable aspects of the software.
  • Develop and maintain reusable Unit Tests.
  • Assist the Test Analyst in ensuring that a comprehensive test pack is produced, which includes all the required scenarios.
  • Verify that the completed software meets the established standards and is fit for purpose.
  • Review the risk / impact of defects found in testing, prioritize and ensure that the priority is accurate.

Risk and Release Management:

  • Conform to the Build and Release cycles.
  • Provide timeous support to the Quality Assurance Team when issues arise during testing.
  • Handle all outstanding defects.
  • Production Support and Root Cause management:
  • Ensure that the root cause of system errors are effectively analysed and prioritized for fixing.
  • Proactively bring issues and problems to the attention of the team and propose solutions to solve them.
  • Assist system users and the infrastructure teams with technical support issues.

Team Collaboration:

  • Adhere to the culture of communication and collaboration across all teams.
  • Attend and participate in the regular team / project stand-ups.
  • Actively mentor team members where required.
  • Provide feedback at the regular 1-on-1’s with your leader.
  • Proactively set goals, track them and address any concerns with your leader.
  • Participate in Performance reviews with your line manager and project leads.
  • Actively participate in internal up-skilling initiatives.
  • Transfer knowledge and contribute to building a shared knowledge base.

Personal development:

  • Keep abreast of current technological trends and how these might be applied in the Discovery environment.
  • Constant improvement of knowledge of the various applications, their functions and data models.

Advanced knowledge/experience – Technologies:

  • Java programming language (Java 7 or later)
  • Java EE
  • JBoss/Weblogic EAP (or similar Application Server)
  • Data layer (JPA, Domain Object Model, XML/XSD, JAXB, ORM frameworks, RDBMS – Oracle – and PL/SQL beneficial)
  • Business services (EJB, RMI)
  • Integration services (JMS, Apache Camel, REST / SOAP web services)
  • Messaging systems (Tibco EMS, Oracle Advanced Queuing, MQ)
  • Presentation layer technologies (Java Server Faces, Java Server Pages, HTML 5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS3)
  • Design patterns (DAO, Command pattern, MVC, etc)
  • Spring Framework ( Spring MVC , Spring Batch)
  • Hibernate
  • JUnit or JMock
  • XML knowledge
  • JSON knowledge
  • SonarQube
  • Build tools (Apache Ant, Maven, Jenkins, etc)

Desired Skills:

  • Java Programming
  • Java EE
  • JBoss
  • Web Logic
  • RM
  • Orac
  • XML
  • Quality and Testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • Provident fund
  • Group risk fund
  • Bi-Annual bonus (13.5% of Annual Ctc) & lunch subsidy (25% off most meals)

Learn more/Apply for this position