Java Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Planning:
- Perform a high-level impact analysis, establish Scope and provide estimates based on technical requirements.
- Proactively liaise with all stakeholders.
- Create required planning tasks in SDLC tool and set due dates according to agreed milestones.
- Actively participate in the collaborative technical design process.
- Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise.
- Update development timelines based on final requirements.
- Liaise with the relevant subject matter experts where clarification is required.
Development:
- Translate technical requirements into executable code without errors.
- Ensure optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, architecture standards and procedures.
- Ensure delivery within agreed timeframes.
- Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found within the agreed SLA.
- Escalate risks to the project early on.
Quality and Testing:
- Run code through the automated code review tool, review errors with the technical lead and fix before committing to the code base.
- Perform peer code reviews to ensure consistent application of standards, logic and effective use of libraries and reusable aspects of the software.
- Develop and maintain reusable Unit Tests.
- Assist the Test Analyst in ensuring that a comprehensive test pack is produced, which includes all the required scenarios.
- Verify that the completed software meets the established standards and is fit for purpose.
- Review the risk / impact of defects found in testing, prioritize and ensure that the priority is accurate.
Risk and Release Management:
- Conform to the Build and Release cycles.
- Provide timeous support to the Quality Assurance Team when issues arise during testing.
- Handle all outstanding defects.
- Production Support and Root Cause management:
- Ensure that the root cause of system errors are effectively analysed and prioritized for fixing.
- Proactively bring issues and problems to the attention of the team and propose solutions to solve them.
- Assist system users and the infrastructure teams with technical support issues.
Team Collaboration:
- Adhere to the culture of communication and collaboration across all teams.
- Attend and participate in the regular team / project stand-ups.
- Actively mentor team members where required.
- Provide feedback at the regular 1-on-1’s with your leader.
- Proactively set goals, track them and address any concerns with your leader.
- Participate in Performance reviews with your line manager and project leads.
- Actively participate in internal up-skilling initiatives.
- Transfer knowledge and contribute to building a shared knowledge base.
Personal development:
- Keep abreast of current technological trends and how these might be applied in the Discovery environment.
- Constant improvement of knowledge of the various applications, their functions and data models.
Advanced knowledge/experience – Technologies:
- Java programming language (Java 7 or later)
- Java EE
- JBoss/Weblogic EAP (or similar Application Server)
- Data layer (JPA, Domain Object Model, XML/XSD, JAXB, ORM frameworks, RDBMS – Oracle – and PL/SQL beneficial)
- Business services (EJB, RMI)
- Integration services (JMS, Apache Camel, REST / SOAP web services)
- Messaging systems (Tibco EMS, Oracle Advanced Queuing, MQ)
- Presentation layer technologies (Java Server Faces, Java Server Pages, HTML 5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS3)
- Design patterns (DAO, Command pattern, MVC, etc)
- Spring Framework ( Spring MVC , Spring Batch)
- Hibernate
- JUnit or JMock
- XML knowledge
- JSON knowledge
- SonarQube
- Build tools (Apache Ant, Maven, Jenkins, etc)
Desired Skills:
- Java Programming
- Java EE
- JBoss
- Web Logic
- RM
- Orac
- XML
- Quality and Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Provident fund
- Group risk fund
- Bi-Annual bonus (13.5% of Annual Ctc) & lunch subsidy (25% off most meals)