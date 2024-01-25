Java Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Planning:

Perform a high-level impact analysis, establish Scope and provide estimates based on technical requirements.

Proactively liaise with all stakeholders.

Create required planning tasks in SDLC tool and set due dates according to agreed milestones.

Actively participate in the collaborative technical design process.

Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise.

Update development timelines based on final requirements.

Liaise with the relevant subject matter experts where clarification is required.

Development:

Translate technical requirements into executable code without errors.

Ensure optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, architecture standards and procedures.

Ensure delivery within agreed timeframes.

Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found within the agreed SLA.

Escalate risks to the project early on.

Quality and Testing:

Run code through the automated code review tool, review errors with the technical lead and fix before committing to the code base.

Perform peer code reviews to ensure consistent application of standards, logic and effective use of libraries and reusable aspects of the software.

Develop and maintain reusable Unit Tests.

Assist the Test Analyst in ensuring that a comprehensive test pack is produced, which includes all the required scenarios.

Verify that the completed software meets the established standards and is fit for purpose.

Review the risk / impact of defects found in testing, prioritize and ensure that the priority is accurate.

Risk and Release Management:

Conform to the Build and Release cycles.

Provide timeous support to the Quality Assurance Team when issues arise during testing.

Handle all outstanding defects.

Production Support and Root Cause management:

Ensure that the root cause of system errors are effectively analysed and prioritized for fixing.

Proactively bring issues and problems to the attention of the team and propose solutions to solve them.

Assist system users and the infrastructure teams with technical support issues.

Team Collaboration:

Adhere to the culture of communication and collaboration across all teams.

Attend and participate in the regular team / project stand-ups.

Actively mentor team members where required.

Provide feedback at the regular 1-on-1’s with your leader.

Proactively set goals, track them and address any concerns with your leader.

Participate in Performance reviews with your line manager and project leads.

Actively participate in internal up-skilling initiatives.

Transfer knowledge and contribute to building a shared knowledge base.

Personal development:

Keep abreast of current technological trends and how these might be applied in the Discovery environment.

Constant improvement of knowledge of the various applications, their functions and data models.

Advanced knowledge/experience – Technologies:

Java programming language (Java 7 or later)

Java EE

JBoss/Weblogic EAP (or similar Application Server)

Data layer (JPA, Domain Object Model, XML/XSD, JAXB, ORM frameworks, RDBMS – Oracle – and PL/SQL beneficial)

Business services (EJB, RMI)

Integration services (JMS, Apache Camel, REST / SOAP web services)

Messaging systems (Tibco EMS, Oracle Advanced Queuing, MQ)

Presentation layer technologies (Java Server Faces, Java Server Pages, HTML 5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS3)

Design patterns (DAO, Command pattern, MVC, etc)

Spring Framework ( Spring MVC , Spring Batch)

Hibernate

JUnit or JMock

XML knowledge

JSON knowledge

SonarQube

Build tools (Apache Ant, Maven, Jenkins, etc)

Desired Skills:

Java Programming

Java EE

JBoss

Web Logic

RM

Orac

XML

Quality and Testing

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident fund

Group risk fund

Bi-Annual bonus (13.5% of Annual Ctc) & lunch subsidy (25% off most meals)

Learn more/Apply for this position