Junior Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

As Junior Investment Analyst, you will play a key role in supporting our client’s investment team. Your responsibilities will include conducting financial due diligence, financial modeling and analysis, company and industry research, preparing investment papers and reports, portfolio performance monitoring, and assisting with executing, managing, and reporting on investments and valuations. Get in touch to find out more detail.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree

CA (SA) or CFA

Minimum of 1 – 2 years’ experience in financial services, investments or similar

Desired Skills:

Investments

Analyst

