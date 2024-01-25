Junior PHP Developer

Jan 25, 2024

Role Purpose:
Do you have PHP and web development experience? This may be a great place to kickstart your PHP engineering career.
Requirements:

  • 1 to 3 Years PHP development experience
  • Matric
  • IT Degree or Diploma

  • Good communication and problem-solving skills.
  • Fundamental knowledge of PHP and its frameworks.
  • Fast learner
  • Understanding of front end technologies.
  • Follow industry best practices

Tech stack:

  • PHP
  • Html
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • SQL

