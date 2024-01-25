Junior PHP Developer

Role Purpose:

Do you have PHP and web development experience? This may be a great place to kickstart your PHP engineering career.

Requirements:

1 to 3 Years PHP development experience

Matric

IT Degree or Diploma

Good communication and problem-solving skills.

Fundamental knowledge of PHP and its frameworks.

Fast learner

Understanding of front end technologies.

Follow industry best practices

Tech stack:

PHP

Html

CSS

JavaScript

SQL

Desired Skills:

