Junior PHP Developer – Gauteng Primrose

Role Purpose:
Do you have PHP and web development experience? This may be a great place to kickstart your PHP engineering career.
Requirements:
- 1 to 3 Years PHP development experience
- Matric
- IT Degree or Diploma
- Good communication and problem-solving skills.
- Fundamental knowledge of PHP and its frameworks.
- Fast learner
- Understanding of front end technologies.
- Follow industry best practices
Tech stack:
- PHP
- Html
- CSS
- JavaScript
- SQL
