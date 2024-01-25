Paymenow wins 2023 Global Brands Award

African earned wage access (EWA) platform Paymenow has received the 2023 Global Brands Award for Fastest Growing Employee Benefits Platform.

The Global Brands Awards, conducted by Global Brands Magazine, were established with the aim of honouring excellence in performance and rewarding companies around the world who have performed extraordinarily in their fields.

A total of 18 000 global companies were surveyed in the nomination process for the 2023 awards. Paymenow beat out its global competitors to take top honours for the rapid uptake of its EWA solution.

EWA is a financial wellness offering that allows employees to access a percentage of their accrued wages before the end of their payroll cycle. It enables employees to unlock funds without the threat of a costly loan, to build savings and to escape cycles of repeated debt altogether.

Deon Nobrega, Paymenow’s CEO, says: “We’re incredibly proud to have received this award, which recognises the extraordinary growth we’ve seen and the potential of EWA to contribute to financial wellness. When we founded Paymenow we set out to change people’s lives for the better. This award is testament to the fact that we have begun to deliver on this vision. But this is only the beginning, and we look forward to unlocking the full potential of EWA and promoting responsible financial behaviour across Africa.”