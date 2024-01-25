SASE market to skyrocket to over $16bn by 2028

The Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market is poised for exponential growth, forecasted to surge to over $16-billion by 2028, according to a new forecast report from Dell’Oro Group.

This represents a 12% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) fueled by the rising demand for integrated networking and security solutions tailored for the hybrid work environment.

Particularly noteworthy is the single-vendor SASE segment, which is expected to grow at a faster 17% revenue CAGR and represent a more significant portion of the overall SASE market than multi-vendor SASE solutions, reflecting a shift in enterprise preference towards streamlined, one-stop solutions that align with the market’s growing emphasis on efficiency and integrated security.

“The SASE market is not just growing; it’s transforming how enterprises approach their network and security architecture. As businesses adapt to the new normal of hybrid work and distributed applications, integrating networking and security into a cohesive, cloud-native solution becomes paramount. SASE is not a trend; it’s the future of enterprise connectivity and security,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director: enterprise security and networking at Dell’Oro Group.

“Looking at the numbers, it’s clear that SASE is becoming a cornerstone of modern enterprise infrastructure. With a projected market size of over $16-billion by 2028, we are witnessing a paradigm shift. Organisations are rapidly moving away from traditional models to embrace SASE’s efficiency, scalability, and security.”

Additional highlights from SASE and SD-WAN 5-Year January 2024 Forecast Report include:

* The SSE market is expected to witness a significant boost, with projections showing it reaching nearly $10-billion by 2028.

* The SD-WAN market is set to exceed $6-billion by 2028, influenced by the shift towards SD-WAN-optimised solutions and away from traditional access router solutions.

* The single-vendor SASE market is forecasted to outperform multi-vendor SASE, with a remarkable revenue CAGR of 17% compared to 9%, as enterprises increasingly prefer one-stop solutions.

* A notable shift is occurring with a predicted decrease in access router revenue from $2-billion in 2023 to less than $1-billion by 2028 as a result of the transition towards SD-WAN solutions.