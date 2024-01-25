Senior Mobile Developer

Our client’s are looking for a Senior Mobile Developer who will be responsible for programming and developing their applications and supporting software. Provides advisory support by refining designs, practices, tools, and processes to ensure the delivery of quality products to internal and external customers.

Key Requirements

Minimum 5 years of experience in Mobile application development.

Highly skilled in Mobile technologies (Android SDK, Java, Kotlin).

Experience in developing and consuming REST and GraphQL services.

Solid understanding of mobile UI/UX design principles.

Strong understanding of mobile development frameworks and technologies, such as React Native.

Proficient in using Android Studio.

Good understanding of design patterns.

Working knowledge of cloud-native technologies is desired.

Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Familiarity with back-end mobile development using Node.js, .Net, or similar frameworks.

Exposure to Low Code technologies is beneficial.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Android

Kotlin

Java

UI/UX

