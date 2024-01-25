Requirements:
- Assists with the definition and management of business goals and the scoping of medium to large or relatively complex changes
- Thoroughly documenting and supporting software components that are deployed and will participate and/or lead in all facets of the software life cycle
- Acting as a point of contact for technical issues, creating documentation and monitoring service levels
- Ensuring that solution development projects or programmes are delivered on time, in budget and meets quality targets and aligns to the appropriate standards, methods and procedures
- Designing, coding, testing, correcting and documenting new and amended software components from agreed specifications, and agreed subsequent iterations, using agreed standards and tools
- Assisting with the effective allocation of task to team members, including coaching and mentoring less experienced developers and/or graduates
- Participating in the review of own work and that of others
- Analysing business processes to identify potential alternative and new approaches, including automation, cost assessment, benefits and change impacts
- Understanding the product goals and related strategy and communicating with stakeholders (including clients) to clarify and define requirements
- Researching, designing, implementing and maintaining enterprise and business architecture
- Developing and or selecting critical components of the overall solution
- Specifying and designing medium to large and/or moderately complex to complex systems
- Designing, coding, testing, correcting and documenting new and amended software components from agreed specifications, and agreed subsequent iterations, using agreed standards and tools
Desired Skills:
- PL/SQL
- Nodejs
- Javascript
- React
- AWS
- jQuery
- Oracle Technology
- Analytical queries
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client seeks a Senior Software Developer accountable for developing, designing and implementing complex or modified applications and/or systems software. This position will focus on mid-sized to larger development projects and will be responsible for the full software development cycle from conception to development.