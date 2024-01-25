Senior Software Developer – Western Cape Tokai

Requirements:

Assists with the definition and management of business goals and the scoping of medium to large or relatively complex changes

Thoroughly documenting and supporting software components that are deployed and will participate and/or lead in all facets of the software life cycle

Acting as a point of contact for technical issues, creating documentation and monitoring service levels

Ensuring that solution development projects or programmes are delivered on time, in budget and meets quality targets and aligns to the appropriate standards, methods and procedures

Designing, coding, testing, correcting and documenting new and amended software components from agreed specifications, and agreed subsequent iterations, using agreed standards and tools

Assisting with the effective allocation of task to team members, including coaching and mentoring less experienced developers and/or graduates

Participating in the review of own work and that of others

Analysing business processes to identify potential alternative and new approaches, including automation, cost assessment, benefits and change impacts

Understanding the product goals and related strategy and communicating with stakeholders (including clients) to clarify and define requirements

Researching, designing, implementing and maintaining enterprise and business architecture

Developing and or selecting critical components of the overall solution

Specifying and designing medium to large and/or moderately complex to complex systems

Desired Skills:

PL/SQL

Nodejs

Javascript

React

AWS

jQuery

Oracle Technology

Analytical queries

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client seeks a Senior Software Developer accountable for developing, designing and implementing complex or modified applications and/or systems software. This position will focus on mid-sized to larger development projects and will be responsible for the full software development cycle from conception to development.

