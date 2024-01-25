Senior Test Analyst

Our client is looking for a candidate who will be responsible for the testing of their payment applications and supporting software to ensure the products produced meet both functional and non-functional requirements.
Key Requirements
- Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science or equivalent prior learning
- Certified Test Analyst
- General Experience
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in testing environment in a similar role
Key Responsibilities
- Analyse requirements for the system under test in order to establish and prioritise test conditions, select suitable test cases and test techniques
- Identify test objectives, plan and document test strategies and identify resources required for testing
- Analyze product specifications, software requirements specifications, and software prototypes, and interact with software developers to plan and develop test cases
- Design, build and execute manual and automated test scripts that can verify the software satisfies both functional and non-functional requirements
- Design and manage tests that confirm compliance with industry and proprietary protocols
- Design, build and execute load test scripts that ensure the software responds
- Identify, communicate and respond to product and test activity risks
- Create and maintain technical documentation, define technical documentation templates and prescribed policies and procedures
- Ensure that the requisite technical supporting documentation, in line with the established
- client’s development standards and internal policies is created and adhered to at all times
- Build and maintain a test environment that is representative of production
- Fix Verification/Impact Analysis: Developing or recommending solutions to fix any problems discovered during testing
- Reproduce issues and verify no further regressions are caused by the fix
- Breakdown, prioritize and execute tasks to achieve product deliverables per sprint
- Provide estimates for initial high-level requirements and more detailed estimates for upcoming tasks as input into sprint planning
- Ensure that the testing conducted is in line with the output and success requirements of the applicable sprint
- Report test results and conduct defect trend analysis
- Conduct and manage handover processes from QA to Operations for accurate implementations within the production environment
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Test analyst