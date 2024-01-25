Senior Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is looking for a candidate who will be responsible for the testing of their payment applications and supporting software to ensure the products produced meet both functional and non-functional requirements.

Key Requirements

Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science or equivalent prior learning

Certified Test Analyst

General Experience

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in testing environment in a similar role

Key Responsibilities

Analyse requirements for the system under test in order to establish and prioritise test conditions, select suitable test cases and test techniques

Identify test objectives, plan and document test strategies and identify resources required for testing

Analyze product specifications, software requirements specifications, and software prototypes, and interact with software developers to plan and develop test cases

Design, build and execute manual and automated test scripts that can verify the software satisfies both functional and non-functional requirements

Design and manage tests that confirm compliance with industry and proprietary protocols

Design, build and execute load test scripts that ensure the software responds

Identify, communicate and respond to product and test activity risks

Create and maintain technical documentation, define technical documentation templates and prescribed policies and procedures

Ensure that the requisite technical supporting documentation, in line with the established

client’s development standards and internal policies is created and adhered to at all times

Build and maintain a test environment that is representative of production

Fix Verification/Impact Analysis: Developing or recommending solutions to fix any problems discovered during testing

Reproduce issues and verify no further regressions are caused by the fix

Breakdown, prioritize and execute tasks to achieve product deliverables per sprint

Provide estimates for initial high-level requirements and more detailed estimates for upcoming tasks as input into sprint planning

Ensure that the testing conducted is in line with the output and success requirements of the applicable sprint

Report test results and conduct defect trend analysis

Conduct and manage handover processes from QA to Operations for accurate implementations within the production environment

