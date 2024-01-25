Senior Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Jan 25, 2024

Our client is looking for a candidate who will be responsible for the testing of their payment applications and supporting software to ensure the products produced meet both functional and non-functional requirements.

Key Requirements

  • Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science or equivalent prior learning
  • Certified Test Analyst
  • General Experience
  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in testing environment in a similar role

Key Responsibilities

  • Analyse requirements for the system under test in order to establish and prioritise test conditions, select suitable test cases and test techniques
  • Identify test objectives, plan and document test strategies and identify resources required for testing
  • Analyze product specifications, software requirements specifications, and software prototypes, and interact with software developers to plan and develop test cases
  • Design, build and execute manual and automated test scripts that can verify the software satisfies both functional and non-functional requirements
  • Design and manage tests that confirm compliance with industry and proprietary protocols
  • Design, build and execute load test scripts that ensure the software responds
  • Identify, communicate and respond to product and test activity risks
  • Create and maintain technical documentation, define technical documentation templates and prescribed policies and procedures
  • Ensure that the requisite technical supporting documentation, in line with the established
  • client’s development standards and internal policies is created and adhered to at all times
  • Build and maintain a test environment that is representative of production
  • Fix Verification/Impact Analysis: Developing or recommending solutions to fix any problems discovered during testing
  • Reproduce issues and verify no further regressions are caused by the fix
  • Breakdown, prioritize and execute tasks to achieve product deliverables per sprint
  • Provide estimates for initial high-level requirements and more detailed estimates for upcoming tasks as input into sprint planning
  • Ensure that the testing conducted is in line with the output and success requirements of the applicable sprint
  • Report test results and conduct defect trend analysis
  • Conduct and manage handover processes from QA to Operations for accurate implementations within the production environment

