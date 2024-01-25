Software Developer

Jan 25, 2024

If you are a senior Developer with your main focus on C# BUT your curiosity extends beyond that –
Then this is the perfect opportunity for you!

We are looking for a highly skilled and experienced Senior Software Developer with expertise in C#, SQL and AWS.

Just a few needs for the role:

  • Bachelors degree in computer science, engineering or a relevant work experience.
  • Proven experience as a Senior Software Developer with focus in C# and AWS.
  • Experience with Golang and Node.js is a plus.
  • Strong knowledge of cloud computing concepts.
  • Experience with containerization technologies (Docker, Kubernetes) is a plus.

Some Benefits:

  • Remote work (However you do need to be based in Cape Town)
  • Study Assistance
  • 17 days annual leave

Contact me to hear more about the role

[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • AWS
  • SQL
  • Golang
  • Node.js
  • Lead

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position