Software Developer

If you are a senior Developer with your main focus on C# BUT your curiosity extends beyond that –

Then this is the perfect opportunity for you!

We are looking for a highly skilled and experienced Senior Software Developer with expertise in C#, SQL and AWS.

Just a few needs for the role:

Bachelors degree in computer science, engineering or a relevant work experience.

Proven experience as a Senior Software Developer with focus in C# and AWS.

Experience with Golang and Node.js is a plus.

Strong knowledge of cloud computing concepts.

Experience with containerization technologies (Docker, Kubernetes) is a plus.

Some Benefits:

Remote work (However you do need to be based in Cape Town)

Study Assistance

17 days annual leave

Contact me to hear more about the role

Desired Skills:

C#

AWS

SQL

Golang

Node.js

Lead

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

