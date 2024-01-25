SQL Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Senior SQL Developer to join them on a independent contract basis

Cape Town / Hybrid work model / Financial Services

Senior SQL Developer (BI)
Relevant Experience and Background Required:

  • Business technology degree (BCom, Information Management qualification)
  • Experience in Financial Services is a requirement with Wealth Industry knowledge being an advantage
  • 3 – 4 years solid experience in a data warehousing environment and ETL development framework
  • Exposure to big data
  • Experience in report writing and user interaction
  • Experience in managing/creating datamarts, dimension modelling and facts
  • Expertise in the Microsoft BI solution offerings including SQL Server 2012/2008 R2 Stack (SSRS, SSAS, SSIS). Knowledge of PowerView, PowerPivot, SharePoint and Excel are an advantage
  • Understanding of BI solutions: operational and analytical, strong knowledge of relational and multi-dimensional database architectures
  • In-depth understanding of the Ralph Kimball data warehouse methodology
  • Experience in report writing
  • Knowledge in the technical aspects of BI, including data modelling, ETL, metadata/data management and OLAP tools
  • 5+ years working experience in the field of data warehousing and BI
  • A good feel and understanding of business in general

Technology:

  • Exposure to mainstream Microsoft BI tools is a requirement, and an added advantage is exposure to Cognos, QlikView, Tableau or similar
  • Advanced Excel, OLAP and presentation skills
  • Familiar with a semantic layer and designing frameworks for reporting and analysis
  • Cube development using SSAS
  • ETL knowledge (SSIS)
  • Data warehousing conceptual and practical knowledge
  • Advanced knowledge of SSAS, SSIS and SSRS
  • Exposure to MS PowerQuery and PowerBI is an advantage
  • Advanced knowledge of SQL and SQL server skills (SQL 2012 – 2014) s an advantage
  • Knowledge of MDX query

If you are interested and would like to find out more, please send your cv

Desired Skills:

  • BI
  • SQL
  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • Development SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

