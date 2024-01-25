Test Analyst

Test Analyst – Finance and Accounting Systems

We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Senior Test Analyst with in-depth Process & Accounting Knowledge to join our dynamic team.

The successful candidate will play a key role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our financial and accounting systems through effective test planning, execution, and collaboration with various stakeholders.

If you are a detail-oriented, proactive, and skilled Senior Test Analyst with a passion for ensuring the quality of financial and accounting systems, we invite you to apply. Join our team and contribute to the success of our cutting-edge projects.

Key Responsibilities:

In-depth Process & Accounting Knowledge:

Demonstrate a deep understanding of financial and accounting processes to effectively design and execute test cases.

Test Planning and Execution:

Possess strong IT knowledge and practical experience, particularly in SAP Finance (FICO front-end user experience)

TOSCA (Mandatory).

Agile Methodology: Experience working within an Agile methodology, adapting to changing requirements and priorities.

International Travel: Flexibility to engage in both planned and unplanned international travel as required by the project.

Business Acumen: Strong business acumen with a background in financial accounting, enabling a comprehensive understanding of the business context.

Qualifications:

BCOM in either Accounting and/or Information Systems (minimum).

ISTQB certification.

Tricentis Tosca certification.

2+ years’ experience in business analysis and test management.

Hurry Now and Smash that Apply Button!!!

Desired Skills:

Tosca

Learn more/Apply for this position