Test Analyst

Jan 25, 2024

Test Analyst – Finance and Accounting Systems

We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Senior Test Analyst with in-depth Process & Accounting Knowledge to join our dynamic team.

The successful candidate will play a key role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our financial and accounting systems through effective test planning, execution, and collaboration with various stakeholders.

The successful candidate will play a key role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our financial and accounting systems through effective test planning, execution, and collaboration with various stakeholders.

Key Responsibilities:

  • In-depth Process & Accounting Knowledge:
  • Demonstrate a deep understanding of financial and accounting processes to effectively design and execute test cases.
  • Test Planning and Execution:
  • Possess strong IT knowledge and practical experience, particularly in SAP Finance (FICO front-end user experience)
  • TOSCA (Mandatory).
  • Agile Methodology: Experience working within an Agile methodology, adapting to changing requirements and priorities.
  • International Travel: Flexibility to engage in both planned and unplanned international travel as required by the project.
  • Business Acumen: Strong business acumen with a background in financial accounting, enabling a comprehensive understanding of the business context.

Qualifications:

  • BCOM in either Accounting and/or Information Systems (minimum).
  • ISTQB certification.
  • Tricentis Tosca certification.
  • 2+ years’ experience in business analysis and test management.

Desired Skills:

  • Tosca

