Test Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Test Analyst – Finance and Accounting Systems
We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Senior Test Analyst with in-depth Process & Accounting Knowledge to join our dynamic team.
The successful candidate will play a key role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our financial and accounting systems through effective test planning, execution, and collaboration with various stakeholders.
If you are a detail-oriented, proactive, and skilled Senior Test Analyst with a passion for ensuring the quality of financial and accounting systems, we invite you to apply. Join our team and contribute to the success of our cutting-edge projects.
Key Responsibilities:
- In-depth Process & Accounting Knowledge:
- Demonstrate a deep understanding of financial and accounting processes to effectively design and execute test cases.
- Test Planning and Execution:
- Possess strong IT knowledge and practical experience, particularly in SAP Finance (FICO front-end user experience)
- TOSCA (Mandatory).
- Agile Methodology: Experience working within an Agile methodology, adapting to changing requirements and priorities.
- International Travel: Flexibility to engage in both planned and unplanned international travel as required by the project.
- Business Acumen: Strong business acumen with a background in financial accounting, enabling a comprehensive understanding of the business context.
Qualifications:
- BCOM in either Accounting and/or Information Systems (minimum).
- ISTQB certification.
- Tricentis Tosca certification.
- 2+ years’ experience in business analysis and test management.
Hurry Now and Smash that Apply Button!!!
Desired Skills:
- Tosca