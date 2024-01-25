These are the most engaging social media sites

New research has pinpointed the most engaging social media sites, with YouTube coming out on top.

The study by web design company DigitalSilk.com analyzed SimilarWeb data to find the most engaging social media sites, by seeing which sites had the highest average visit duration and the average number of pages a user visits.

It found that YouTube is the most engaging social media site. The video-sharing platform scored highest for average visit duration, sitting at 19 minutes and 35 seconds. Users of the site were found to visit 11,08 pages on average per visit, giving it the top spot on the list.

Reddit comes in second place, with an average visit duration of 15 minutes and 55 seconds. Reddit users were found to visit 10,49 pages on average per visit to the discussion site.

Taking third place on the list is Snapchat, in this case, referring to the web edition of the messaging service which launched in 2022. Users were found to visit 8,34 pages per visit on average and stay on the site for an average of 14 minutes and 10 seconds.

X.com, formerly known as Twitter, takes fourth place on the list. It comes in with an average of 10,19 pages per visit, with the average visit duration at 10 minutes and 53 seconds.

Rounding out the top five is Instagram, with the image and video-sharing site coming in with the highest number of pages per visit in the top ten, with 11,53 on average. However, it comes in with a slightly lower visit duration of 8 minutes and 19 seconds.

Other sites in the top 10 are Facebook, BlueSky, LinkedIn, Tumblr and Pinterest.

The study looked at platforms like TikTok as well, which fell short of the top 10, with the web version of the video-sharing service coming in with an average visit duration of 3 minutes and 37 seconds and a pages per visit average of just 7.65.