Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a UI Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6-months contract role.

What we are looking for:

Very strong UI development skills with minimum 5 years’ experience

Solid experience in the following technologies:

Angular (2+)

Angular material

Bootstrap

NodeJS

NX (mono repo, shared libs etc)

Experience in the below will be advantageous for the candidate:

Good understanding of MicroServices

Understanding of Micro Frontends

Kubernetes

Openshift

UX design

Nexus

Teamcity

Maven

Git (git-flow)

Spring Boot

JPA

Docker

SQL skills (MS SqlServer, Postgres etc)

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

