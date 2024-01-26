BIBA/Data Specialist

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR passion for detail, data and business processes as a Data Specialist is sought by a dynamic Retail Group to take accountability of its Financial Services Business Intelligence needs in order to support operational and strategic decisions. You will perform Data Analysis, extracts and reporting from various data sources, ensure effective Change Management processes while driving insight derived from data exploration to the business. The ideal candidate must possess a suitable tertiary qualification – preferably Business Science IT with 7 years prior Data Warehouse experience, excellent knowledge of dimensional databases; including experience in creating optimized scripts / queries and database architecture. You must also have experience in Business Analysis using various techniques to describe business needs e.g. conceptual model, ERD, Test Cases, Data Flows, UML models, Data Dictionary, Business process flows, etc. You must have a curious nature and a strong drive to understand and improve the existing business environment.

DUTIES:

Perform Data Analysis, extracts and reporting from various data sources.

Spend time with and develop understanding of key business areas in order to provide in-depth analytics.

Be involved in all Financial Services projects to assist business users to identify data components of their projects.

Ensure effective Change Management processes, protecting Business Intelligence standards.

Drive insight derived from data exploration to the business.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand their data requirements and provide technical support in data-related issues.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A relevant tertiary qualification. (Preferably Business Science IT).

Experience/Skills –

At least 7 years prior Data Warehouse experience.

Excellent knowledge of dimensional databases; including experience in creating optimized scripts / queries and database architecture.

Experience in Business Analysis using various techniques to describe business needs e.g. conceptual model, ERD, Test Cases, Data Flows, UML models, Data Dictionary, Business process flows, etc.

Advantageous –

Experience in Snowflake, Python and Matillion.

Experience in Retail.

Proven experience in Data Analysis and Business Intelligence, with a focus on SQL, Pyramid Analytics or similar BI tools such as Power BI, Tableau.

SAS experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders to understand their data requirements.

Excellent communication skills for conveying complex data findings to non-technical stakeholders.

Multi-tasking with the ability to focus and attend to multiple things.

Able to perform at a high level of accuracy with little supervision.

Self-motivated, well organised and able to work under pressure to tight deadlines.

