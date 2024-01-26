Credit Project Manager

Our Client focuses on to driving financial inclusion. Their electronic tokens are well known in day-to-day activities.

You can now be a part of this team if you act fast on the Perm offered for a Project Manager.

Location: Gauteng

Requirements

Experience with Credit Control and Collections

Must be familiar with cloud based platforms

Core Responsibilities

Management of the systems and/or platform that is responsible for credit vetting quality checks against Consumer and Corporate clients.

Manage the reporting on scorecard performance as well as vetting reporting

Work Scheduling

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

Credit

Project Manager

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

