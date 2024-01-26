Credit Project Manager

Jan 26, 2024

Our Client focuses on to driving financial inclusion. Their electronic tokens are well known in day-to-day activities.

You can now be a part of this team if you act fast on the Perm offered for a Project Manager.

Location: Gauteng

Requirements

  • Experience with Credit Control and Collections
  • Must be familiar with cloud based platforms

Core Responsibilities

  • Management of the systems and/or platform that is responsible for credit vetting quality checks against Consumer and Corporate clients.
  • Manage the reporting on scorecard performance as well as vetting reporting
  • Work Scheduling

Desired Skills:

  • Credit
  • Project Manager
  • Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

