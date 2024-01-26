Credit Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our Client focuses on to driving financial inclusion. Their electronic tokens are well known in day-to-day activities.
You can now be a part of this team if you act fast on the Perm offered for a Project Manager.
Location: Gauteng
Requirements
- Experience with Credit Control and Collections
- Must be familiar with cloud based platforms
Core Responsibilities
- Management of the systems and/or platform that is responsible for credit vetting quality checks against Consumer and Corporate clients.
- Manage the reporting on scorecard performance as well as vetting reporting
- Work Scheduling
Don’t waste time, apply now!
Desired Skills:
- Credit
- Project Manager
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years