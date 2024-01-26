Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our Client focuses on to driving financial inclusion. Their electronic tokens are well known in day-to-day activities.

You can now be a part of this team if you act fast on the Perm offered for a Data Analyst

Location: Gauteng – On-site

Requirements

Minimum 3-5 years’ experience

Credit related experience

Honours degree in Computer Science

Core Responsibilities

The Credit Data Analyst role entails assisting the modelling and analytics team with all analytics and data needs.

The analyst will investigate large data related to invoicing, collections and user insights.

The main aim of the role is to provide detailed feedback to business on key business metrics and assist the modelling team in better understanding customer behaviour and credit experience.

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Credit

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position