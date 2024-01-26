Front End Developer at DAV

RESPONSIBILITIES
- Support the business in terms of App development initiatives and App maintenance
- All development must align with operational strategies
- Establishing technical specifications including productivity optimisation and quality control for client service standards
- Maintains and improves operations by monitoring system performance, identifying and resolving problems, preparing and completing action plans, managing system and process improvement pertaining to the App
- Follow Quality Assurance procedures
- Maintains and improves quality results by creating standards and guidelines; recommending improvements where applicable.
- Meet financial objectives as set and directed by the MD and CEO
- Prepares performance reports by collecting, analysing and summarising data and trends as relevant
- Being available on call 24/7 for any operational needs from the response centre
- Driving the onboarding efficiency optimisations
- Taking full accountability for the effective handling of any issues
- Maintains professional and technical knowledge
- Ensuring that all records are in line with company procedure and accepted practices.
- Completing od relevant tasks of medium complexity within specified time frames
- Liaising with off-site team to design and develop the App and portal
- Defining of user stories and acceptance criteria
- Writing of automated acceptance criteria
- Demonstrating software to end users
- Raising any risks that are identified
- Monitoring of issues and ensuring the maintenance of quality
- Ensuring that all documentation is done to required standards
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- At least 2 – 4 years proven relevant experience and knowledge
- Related degree, diploma, or certifications (Computer Science Degree is preferred)
- Good knowledge of innovative solutions and technologies
- Good knowledge of Business Intelligence
- User interface knowledge
- Multi-tier software and database design
- Experience in Agile software development competencies
- Call Centre and Logistics experience is beneficial.
- Sound verbal, written and telephonic communication skills in English
- Advanced computer literacy (Microsoft Office, Word, Excel, Powerpoint)
- Key technical skills UI/UX Design
- Front end Javascript frameworks (Angular / React / Vue)
- Mobile application development.
Desired Skills:
- front end
- mobile development
- application development