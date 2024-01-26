Front End Developer at DAV – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Jan 26, 2024

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Support the business in terms of App development initiatives and App maintenance
  • All development must align with operational strategies
  • Establishing technical specifications including productivity optimisation and quality control for client service standards
  • Maintains and improves operations by monitoring system performance, identifying and resolving problems, preparing and completing action plans, managing system and process improvement pertaining to the App
  • Follow Quality Assurance procedures
  • Maintains and improves quality results by creating standards and guidelines; recommending improvements where applicable.
  • Meet financial objectives as set and directed by the MD and CEO
  • Prepares performance reports by collecting, analysing and summarising data and trends as relevant
  • Being available on call 24/7 for any operational needs from the response centre
  • Driving the onboarding efficiency optimisations
  • Taking full accountability for the effective handling of any issues
  • Maintains professional and technical knowledge
  • Ensuring that all records are in line with company procedure and accepted practices.
  • Completing od relevant tasks of medium complexity within specified time frames
  • Liaising with off-site team to design and develop the App and portal
  • Defining of user stories and acceptance criteria
  • Writing of automated acceptance criteria
  • Demonstrating software to end users
  • Raising any risks that are identified
  • Monitoring of issues and ensuring the maintenance of quality
  • Ensuring that all documentation is done to required standards

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • At least 2 – 4 years proven relevant experience and knowledge
  • Related degree, diploma, or certifications (Computer Science Degree is preferred)
  • Good knowledge of innovative solutions and technologies
  • Good knowledge of Business Intelligence
  • User interface knowledge
  • Multi-tier software and database design
  • Experience in Agile software development competencies
  • Call Centre and Logistics experience is beneficial.
  • Sound verbal, written and telephonic communication skills in English
  • Advanced computer literacy (Microsoft Office, Word, Excel, Powerpoint)
  • Key technical skills UI/UX Design
  • Front end Javascript frameworks (Angular / React / Vue)
  • Mobile application development.

