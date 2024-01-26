Intermediate Software Developer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

Located in Cape Town, a company fuelled by a commitment to empower African entrepreneurs in the dynamic landscape of digital commerce is currently in search of an Intermediate Software Developer. The chosen candidate will collaborate extensively with the Finance team to actively contribute to the development of novel settlement and billing systems. The ideal applicant should have a minimum of 4 years of experience in backend technologies, showcasing proficiency in programming using Typescript/Node.js or a strong willingness to acquire these skills. Additionally, possessing experience in database technologies like PostgreSQL/MySQL and a familiarity with cloud technologies, especially AWS, is highly advantageous. Moreover, desirable qualifications include a technical tertiary degree, such as a BSc in Computer Science.

DUTIES:

Work alongside the team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.

Building features for their 4 user groups, Merchants, Customers, Developers and Internal operation teams.

Working on business projects, internal tech projects, changes to various systems and navigating unplanned work.

Work alongside the team to create quality code through peer reviews, maintaining internal and external documentation and identifying and addressing technical debt.

Help the team build up healthy development habits like TDD, Refactoring, Agile Methodologies, finding the right tool/technology for the job.

REQUIREMENTS:

Someone with at least 4 years’ experience in backend technologies

Experience programming in Typescript/Node.js or a strong willingness to learn

Experience with database technologies such as PostgreSQL/MySQL

Experience with cloud technologies, especially AWS

Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes valuable codebases.

The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.

A valid work authorisation to work in South Africa

Tech stack:

Frontend: React, TypeScript.

Backend: Python, TypeScript, PHP.

Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL.

Infra: AWS Lambda, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway

Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman.

Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform.

Nice to haves:

A technical tertiary qualification such as BSc Computer Science

Experience with AWS Lambdas and the Serverless Framework

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong written and verbal communication skills

COMMENTS:

