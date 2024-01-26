IT Technical Specialist

Jan 26, 2024

Job Specification: IT Technical Specialist

Location: Johannesburg, South Africa

Hire Resolve’s esteemed client is seeking an IT Technical Specialist who will be responsible for providing technical expertise and support for all IT-related activities within the organisation. They will ensure the smooth functioning of computer systems, networks, and software applications. The successful candidate will possess strong technical skills and a deep understanding of various hardware and software technologies.

Responsibilities:

  • Provide technical support: Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to computer systems, hardware, software, and network connectivity. Investigate and resolve complex technical problems efficiently and within agreed service levels.
  • Install and configure systems: Set up and configure new computer systems, servers, network devices, and software applications. Ensure compatibility and adherence to established technical standards and guidelines.
  • Supporting our technical partner channel with our iShield and other products
  • Consulting on infrastructure problems and providing suitable network solutions
  • Taking ownership of user problems and being proactive regarding user issues
  • Growing, presenting and supporting partner reseller channels
  • Manage company networks and firewalls
  • Speaking to potential clients and IT partners
  • Give training on iShield existing and new features

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
  • N + networking diploma
  • Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in IT support and technical troubleshooting roles.
  • Microsoft 365
  • Strong knowledge of computer hardware, operating systems, networking protocols, and software applications.

Benefits:

  • Salary, negotiable
  • Life Cover
  • Disability Cover
  • Child Education Protection Cover
  • Travel reimbursement

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

  • Salary: negotiable.
  • Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.
  • Apply for this role today, contact Quanita Sideris at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

Desired Skills:

  • IT Technical Specialist
  • IT Technical Specialist
  • IT Technical Specialist

Learn more/Apply for this position