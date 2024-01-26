IT Technical Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Specification: IT Technical Specialist

Location: Johannesburg, South Africa

Hire Resolve’s esteemed client is seeking an IT Technical Specialist who will be responsible for providing technical expertise and support for all IT-related activities within the organisation. They will ensure the smooth functioning of computer systems, networks, and software applications. The successful candidate will possess strong technical skills and a deep understanding of various hardware and software technologies.

Responsibilities:

Provide technical support: Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to computer systems, hardware, software, and network connectivity. Investigate and resolve complex technical problems efficiently and within agreed service levels.

Install and configure systems: Set up and configure new computer systems, servers, network devices, and software applications. Ensure compatibility and adherence to established technical standards and guidelines.

Supporting our technical partner channel with our iShield and other products

Consulting on infrastructure problems and providing suitable network solutions

Taking ownership of user problems and being proactive regarding user issues

Growing, presenting and supporting partner reseller channels

Manage company networks and firewalls

Speaking to potential clients and IT partners

Give training on iShield existing and new features

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

N + networking diploma

Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in IT support and technical troubleshooting roles.

Microsoft 365

Strong knowledge of computer hardware, operating systems, networking protocols, and software applications.

Benefits:

Salary, negotiable

Life Cover

Disability Cover

Child Education Protection Cover

Travel reimbursement

Salary: negotiable.

Desired Skills:

