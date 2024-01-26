IT Technical Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Specification: IT Technical Specialist
Location: Johannesburg, South Africa
Hire Resolve’s esteemed client is seeking an IT Technical Specialist who will be responsible for providing technical expertise and support for all IT-related activities within the organisation. They will ensure the smooth functioning of computer systems, networks, and software applications. The successful candidate will possess strong technical skills and a deep understanding of various hardware and software technologies.
Responsibilities:
- Provide technical support: Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to computer systems, hardware, software, and network connectivity. Investigate and resolve complex technical problems efficiently and within agreed service levels.
- Install and configure systems: Set up and configure new computer systems, servers, network devices, and software applications. Ensure compatibility and adherence to established technical standards and guidelines.
- Supporting our technical partner channel with our iShield and other products
- Consulting on infrastructure problems and providing suitable network solutions
- Taking ownership of user problems and being proactive regarding user issues
- Growing, presenting and supporting partner reseller channels
- Manage company networks and firewalls
- Speaking to potential clients and IT partners
- Give training on iShield existing and new features
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
- N + networking diploma
- Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in IT support and technical troubleshooting roles.
- Microsoft 365
- Strong knowledge of computer hardware, operating systems, networking protocols, and software applications.
Benefits:
- Salary, negotiable
- Life Cover
- Disability Cover
- Child Education Protection Cover
- Travel reimbursement
Desired Skills:
