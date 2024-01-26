MI/Data Analyst – Western Cape Parow East

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-growing Retail Group seeks your working knowledge of Business Analysis, Data Analysis & ability to solve complex problems to fill the role of its next MIS Analyst. Joining the Business Intelligence Team, you will be responsible for the Financial Services Business Intelligence needs in order to support operational and strategic decisions. You must have a passion for detail, data and business processes, a curious nature, and a strong drive to understand and improve the existing business environment. Applicants will require a suitable tertiary qualification – preferably Business Science IT with 3 years Data Warehouse experience including proficiency with SQL & SAS. You also need working knowledge of business analysis and creating business requirements document & excellent knowledge of dimensional databases, including experience in creating optimized scripts / queries and database architecture.

DUTIES:

Perform Data Analysis, data visualisation and reporting from the Enterprise Data Warehouse.

Spend time with and develop understanding of key business areas in order to provide in-depth analytics.

Provide analytical solutions to complex business problems.

Drive insight derived from data exploration to the business.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A relevant tertiary qualification. (Preferably Business Science IT).

Experience/Skills –

A minimum of 3 years prior Data Warehouse experience.

Excellent knowledge of dimensional databases; including experience in creating optimized scripts / queries and database architecture.

Experience in using Data Analysis software packages (SQL, SAS).

Working knowledge of database architecture.

Using a variety of data tools, analysis methods and data visualisation to turn data into actionable insights with demonstrable business impact.

Excellent Data Analysis, analytical and problem-solving skills.

Working knowledge of business analysis and creating business requirements document.

Beneficial –

Knowledge of Pyramid or similar visualisation software advantageous, with proven data visualisation skill.

ATTRIBUTES:

Multi-tasking with the ability to focus and attend to multiple things.

Able to perform at a high level of accuracy with little supervision.

Self-motivated, well organised and able to work under pressure to tight deadlines.

Proven written and verbal communication skill.

COMMENTS:

