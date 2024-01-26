Mid C#.Net Full Stack Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

HELP companies pioneering services in the financial, banking, and Crypto industries & work on cutting-edge projects as your coding expertise as a Mid C# Full Stack Developer is sought by a Cloud Solutions & IT Consultancy to join its team. They help companies scale new and existing systems by assisting with key architecture, development, and infrastructure components, facilitated using in-house developed components and platforms – the goal is to help companies and Dev teams to build better, sustainable, and scalable systems using tried and proven methodologies. You will be looking after existing systems, as well as build new front-end and back-end systems for customers. You will be required to preferably have a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, have 3-5 years’ work experience as a C# Developer including developing APIs using C#.Net, relational databases – preferably MS SQL, Git, React, Blazor or other SPA frameworks, strong HTML, CSS & JavaScript, and a solid understanding of Software Development principles.

DUTIES:

Develop new and maintain existing applications written in C#.Net.

Write clean and maintainable code.

Understand Object-Oriented Programming and design patterns.

Work closely with other members of the Development team to create high-quality and scalable software.

Help Developers at the customers to integrate code into their environments.

Be available for office meetups for key planning sessions.

REQUIREMENTS:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent is welcome.

3-5 Years of experience working as a C# Developer.

Experience with developing APIs using C# .Net.

Experience with relational databases, preferably MS SQL, is required.

Experience building web and / or mobile applications.

Strong experience with HTML, CSS & JavaScript.

Able to use Git.

An understanding of React, Blazor or other SPA frameworks.

A strong understanding of Software Development principles.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work independently as well as part of a team.

Good time management skills.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

COMMENTS:

