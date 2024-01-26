Power BI & SSRS Developer – Western Cape Pinelands

ENVIRONMENT:

A reputable Asset Management Group at the forefront of helping people and institutions achieve their investment goals seeks a highly talented Power BI & SSRS Developer to join its team. Your core role will entail being responsible for developing and maintaining its BI solutions using Power BI and SSRS. You will also work with stakeholders to understand their business needs and requirements, and to develop solutions that meet those needs. The ideal candidate must possess strong analytical & problem-solving skills with at least 3+ years’ work experience in a similar role with strong SSRS, Power BI, SQL, T-SQL, ETL and Data Modeling.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain BI solutions using SSRS and Power BI and SSRS.

Work with stakeholders to understand their business needs and requirements.

Design and develop reports and dashboards that provide actionable insights.

Troubleshoot and debug BI solutions.

Implement new features and enhancements to BI solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

3+ Years of experience in a SSRS and Power BI Developer role.

Strong understanding of SSRS and Power BI.

Experience with SQL and T-SQL.

Experience with data modeling and ETL processes.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

