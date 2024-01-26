Senior Data Scientist at Taylored appointments

We are looking for a skilled and passionate Senior Data Scientist to join our data science team and help us deliver innovative solutions using AI, data science and machine learning.

As a Senior Data Scientist, you will be responsible for designing, developing, testing, and deploying AI, ML and data science, with generative AI experience being a desirable skill for this role. You will also be working closely with the Team Lead Data Science and other data scientists, developers, and stakeholders on various projects. To be successful in this role, you should have at least 2 years of experience as a senior data scientist or senior developer in data science and machine learning projects. You should also have strong technical skills in AI, Python, DataBricks, PySpark, Azure, SQL, PowerBI, GIS, Linux, and other programming languages like Java and/or C#. Previous experience in AIOps, MLOps, LLMs, telemetry, IoT, or Engineering domains is a plus.

KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITES:

Development of AI and data science projects

Best practice quality and testing

System maintance and support

knowledge transfer

Engineering processes and environment

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Education:o Bachelor’s or higher degree in Computer Science (preferred), will consider Engineering or related.

Additional leadership development an advantage.

Working Experience: Minimum +4 years hands-on experience:

Minimum of 4 years of relevant experience in AI, data science, and machine learningo At least 2 years in senior data scientist role.

Strong hands-on experience with AI, Python, DataBricks, PySpark, Azure, SQL, PowerBI, and GIS.

Success in leading AI / Data Science solutions using data science and machine learning in telemetry, IoT, Software Development or Engineering contexts.

Familiarity with Linux and proficiency in additional programming languages like Java or C#.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills,

Ability to translate business needs into data-driven solutions.

Effective communication and collaboration abilities to work closely with cross-functional teams.

Detail-oriented mindset with a commitment to delivering high-quality, actionable insights.

Experience in the Telematics or automotive industry is a plus.

Technologies Experience: Working experience in a cross-section of the following technologies (recent 2 years) is required:o Project Participation: Agile frameworks like Scrum or Kanban (essential)

Programming: Python (essential), Java or C# (optional)

AI: AIOps, Generative models such as LLMs (highly desirable), GANs, VAEs, LangChain, etc

ML: MLOps, Scikit-learn, Keras, TensorFlow, PyTorch, XGBoost, LightGBM, CatBoosto Data: DataBricks (essential), PySpark (essential), SQL (essential), Jupyter Notebooks, pandas, etc.

Big Data: MS Azure (essential), Apache Hadoop, Delta Lake format, Parquet, and Sparko Visualization: PowerBI, Matplotlib, Seaborn, Plotlyo

Version Control: Git (essential), GitHub, GitLab, or relatedo Geospatial: GIS software,

GeoPandaso Deployment: Docker and Kubernetes, CI/CD pipelineso Testing: Unit and integration testing frameworks, Model performance monitoring and logging toolso Documentation: MS Office, Wiki platforms (for team documentation)

Maths: Statistical techniques and hypothesis testing, University level mathematics o required) Behavioural Competencies and skills

General Behavioural Attributeso Customer Service Excellenceo Quality and Results Driven

Value Orientation

o Initiative

o Team Orientationo Problem Solvingo Innovation

– Knowledge

Keep abreast of industry and technology knowledge, trends, and best practices.

– Business Acumen

o Demonstrates a strong customer orientation.

o Demonstrates cross-functional expertise and the ability to thrive in highly complex environments.

– Leadership Acumen

o Demonstrates strong technical leadership attributes.

– Personal Attributeso Self-startero Able to effectively lead highly skilled technical work teams.o Delegate and plan team coordination.

o Continuous self-learning and self-improvemento Ensures high quality in all deliverables.

o Encourages collaboration and delivering within the delivery processes

o Able to work effectively within a team.

o Able to work effectively on own if needed

