Job Title: Senior .NET Developer

Location: Cape Town, South Africa

Job Summary:

Hire Resolve’s client is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior .NET Developer to join their dynamic team in Cape Town. The successful candidate will have a strong background in software development, specifically within the .NET framework, and possess an in-depth understanding of full-stack web application development. The Senior .NET Developer will be responsible for designing, developing, and deploying scalable software solutions while collaborating closely with cross-functional teams.

Responsibilities:



Participate in the entire software development lifecycle, including requirements analysis, design, coding, testing, deployment, and maintenance.

Collaborate with business analysts, project managers, and other stakeholders to gather software requirements and translate them into technical specifications.

Design and develop robust, scalable, and high-quality software solutions using the .NET framework.

Code, test, debug, and document software according to the project’s coding standards and best practices.

Perform code reviews and provide constructive feedback to the development team.

Collaborate with team members to identify and fix software defects and performance bottlenecks.

Continuously improve and optimize existing software solutions for greater performance and efficiency.

Stay updated with the latest industry trends, tools, and technologies to drive innovation and improve software development practices.

Mentor and provide guidance to junior developers, fostering a culture of knowledge sharing and learning within the team.

Collaborate and communicate effectively with cross-functional teams to ensure successful project implementation and delivery.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

Proven experience as a Senior .NET Developer or a similar role, with at least 5 years of software development experience.

Strong proficiency in C# and the .NET framework, including ASP.NET, MVC, and Web API.

Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) concepts and design patterns.

Extensive knowledge and experience with front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and frameworks like Angular or React.

Experience with database systems such as Microsoft SQL Server or MySQL, including writing complex queries and stored procedures.

Familiarity with version control systems

Hands-on experience with cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure or AWS is a plus.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to analyze and debug complex software issues.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate and communicate technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Benefits:

Salary, negotiable

Family Leave (Maternity, Paternity)

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Desired Skills:

