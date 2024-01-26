Software Developer

.
Job Description
a COMPANY is looking for a dynamic, energetic, innovative, strategic, and self-motivated individual to work from our Johannesburg Office. The candidate must have a solid work ethic, be able to work under deadline, engage and collaborate with team members/management and be able to follow directions and respect department / corporate policies.
Responsibilities
- Develop readable, maintainable, and modular code (including using AWS services, Postman, Git, SQL etc.)
- Design, develop and implement accurate test plans
- Development and integration of RESTful Micro-services
- Prioritize work items and deliverables against “big picture” thinking
- Work effectively with senior management to deliver outcomes
- Keep an eye on emerging tools, technologies, and methods and how these might benefit and/or create new opportunities for the business.
- Take part in maturing the software development lifecycle by implementing and encouraging practices such as test-driven development, continuous integration, and automating repeated tasks.
Requirements and Qualifications
- Demonstrated keen interest to code and learn OO coding languages such as Salesforce / Java Spring
- Ability to deliver in using Agile methodologies
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/Engineering/ Mathematics/related field or equivalent experience
- Work experience advantageous but not essential
What we offer
- A non-hierarchical, meritocratic, non-corporate culture where you are given the space to be the best you
- Yearly performance-based bonus
- Responsible freedom
PLEASE SEND CV TO RPE
