Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jan 26, 2024

Job Description

a COMPANY is looking for a dynamic, energetic, innovative, strategic, and self-motivated individual to work from our Johannesburg Office. The candidate must have a solid work ethic, be able to work under deadline, engage and collaborate with team members/management and be able to follow directions and respect department / corporate policies.
Responsibilities

  • Develop readable, maintainable, and modular code (including using AWS services, Postman, Git, SQL etc.)
  • Design, develop and implement accurate test plans
  • Development and integration of RESTful Micro-services
  • Prioritize work items and deliverables against “big picture” thinking
  • Work effectively with senior management to deliver outcomes
  • Keep an eye on emerging tools, technologies, and methods and how these might benefit and/or create new opportunities for the business.
  • Take part in maturing the software development lifecycle by implementing and encouraging practices such as test-driven development, continuous integration, and automating repeated tasks.

Requirements and Qualifications

  • Demonstrated keen interest to code and learn OO coding languages such as Salesforce / Java Spring
  • Ability to deliver in using Agile methodologies
  • Great interpersonal and communication skills
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/Engineering/ Mathematics/related field or equivalent experience
  • Work experience advantageous but not essential

What we offer

  • A non-hierarchical, meritocratic, non-corporate culture where you are given the space to be the best you
  • Yearly performance-based bonus
  • Responsible freedom

