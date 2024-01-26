Solution Architect at Reverside

Solution Architect

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Solution Architect to join our dynamic IT team at Reverside.

Requirements:

T-shaped expertise with a breadth of skill, understanding and experience across different areas of delivery, different banking functional/business domains as well as a depth of skill in technology and integration architecture

Proven track record in implementing complex architectures and solutions with deep hands on experience in complex technical implementations (engineering backround).

Practical understanding and experience in Design Thinking, Jobs to be Done, Customer Journeys, Experience Design, CEM, etc

Hands-on software engineering experience which should feature some of the following: Java, .Net, Scala, Spark, Spring, Integration (ESB/SOA/API/Microservices), Application Security, DDD, NoSQL

Agile Delivery Techniques: SCRUM, KANBAN, SAFE, LESS, DAD, “Spotify model”… better yet, individuals who can choose which of these is appropriate, Tailor them or even use waterfall where the task calls for it.

Technology Management and Strategy including TCO modelling and analysis, application portfolio management and cost optimization.

Experience in development / testing / support / business analysis

Must Have Skills:

Architecture

Leverage a solid & deep understanding of the organization strategy to identify, design & deliver relevant, scalable, testable, re-usable technology solutions

Work in collaboration with delivery teams to independently analyze customer requirements & varying business capabilities & leverage analysis to identify & accurately spec / frame ‘the complex business problems we are aiming to solve’ with each solution design or solution evolution

Through the above processes, leverage emotional, social & business / commercial quotient to understand consumers and the broader range of stakeholders, their opinions & perspectives and reconcile these within the solution designs (negotiation skills and dealing with complex and divergent stakeholder opinions are a must)

Leverage expertise in analytical & creative problem solving to synthesize a solution design (build a solution from its components) beyond the analysis of the problem

Lead design thinking processes to successfully deliver solution blueprints & associated roadmaps

Create end to end solution blueprints & ensure these can be implemented across all phases of the initiative lifecycle (ideation through to product launch & commercialization)

Design & or contribute to the design & implementation of detailed feasibilities & business cases

Leverage a strong engineering background to make the right choices in solution design – this knowledge includes but is not limited to domain driven design, loosely coupled integration, microservices and other modern software design practices

The above extends to identifying the best fit tools to be used for a particular solution, understanding those that would not be a good choice and leveraging researching skills to pivot towards something better

Assume ‘one stop’ shop accountability for solution blueprint design & delivery decisions within an organization based on the above

Work with project / program management teams to design solution roadmaps aligned to the strategic requirements of an organization and through which the solution can be implemented across all phases of the initiative life cycle (ideation through to product launch and commercialization)

Work embedded, as part of a delivery team, to ensure the successful design & implementation of solution blueprints

Ensure that the detail of the solution (across all architecture domains) is accurate to the implementation of the initiative, true to the bank’s architectural principles/preferences, implementable by the different teams involved in the solution

Work as part of embedded delivery teams to conduct solution reviews, code reviews, testing and other disciplines associated with solution design & delivery

Leverage synthesis & creative problem skills to identify risk (impending danger & challenges) and work with a cross functional group of stakeholders across the value chain for support & direction

Conduct solution reviews against defined customer metrics and ensure the ongoing achievement of business results through solution implementation

Ensure a solid understanding of emerging & evolving architectural principles and hold one stop shop accountability for the evolution of solutions in alignment with these principles (where it makes sense to do so)

Build architectural capability across delivery teams in a business to ensure ongoing evolution of skills in solution delivery

Contribute to the architecture body of knowledge

Contribute to the design & evolution of architectural principles and preferences

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

