Support Technician – Gauteng Midrand

Jan 26, 2024

“Join our dynamic team! We’re seeking a skilled Support Technician to provide exceptional technical assistance to our clients.

If you’re passionate about troubleshooting and ensuring customer satisfaction, apply now to be a key player in our dedicated support team.”

Skills, Experience & Competencies:

  • Minimum 5 years related work experience
  • A broad knowledge of mobile networks including 2G, 3G, LTE, 4G and 5G network technology
  • A broad knowledge of fibre optic networks
  • A high-level understanding of radio communications
  • Working knowledge of MS Word and MS Excel
  • Provide inputs and support for Customer Satisfaction Surveys (NPS) which will be conducted bi-annually.

Desired Skills:

  • MS Word
  • MS Excel
  • 2G
  • 3G
  • 4G
  • 5G
  • LTE
  • Fibre optic networks
  • radio communications
  • customer satisfaction surveys

