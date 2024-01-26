Support Technician – Gauteng Midrand

“Join our dynamic team! We’re seeking a skilled Support Technician to provide exceptional technical assistance to our clients.

If you’re passionate about troubleshooting and ensuring customer satisfaction, apply now to be a key player in our dedicated support team.”

Skills, Experience & Competencies:

Minimum 5 years related work experience

A broad knowledge of mobile networks including 2G, 3G, LTE, 4G and 5G network technology

A broad knowledge of fibre optic networks

A high-level understanding of radio communications

Working knowledge of MS Word and MS Excel

Provide inputs and support for Customer Satisfaction Surveys (NPS) which will be conducted bi-annually.

