Support Technician – Gauteng Midrand

“Join our dynamic team! We’re seeking a skilled Support Technician to provide exceptional technical assistance to our clients.
If you’re passionate about troubleshooting and ensuring customer satisfaction, apply now to be a key player in our dedicated support team.”
Skills, Experience & Competencies:
- Minimum 5 years related work experience
- A broad knowledge of mobile networks including 2G, 3G, LTE, 4G and 5G network technology
- A broad knowledge of fibre optic networks
- A high-level understanding of radio communications
- Working knowledge of MS Word and MS Excel
- Provide inputs and support for Customer Satisfaction Surveys (NPS) which will be conducted bi-annually.
Desired Skills:
- MS Word
- MS Excel
- 2G
- 3G
- 4G
- 5G
- LTE
- Fibre optic networks
- radio communications
- customer satisfaction surveys