Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a detail-oriented and analytical Systems Analyst to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will be responsible for evaluating and improving existing systems, gathering and analyzing user requirements, and designing new system features. If you have a keen eye for process optimization, strong problem-solving skills, and a passion for enhancing system functionality, we encourage you to apply.

What you’ll do:

Ensure reusable API solutions.

Systems Analysis Integration Analysis:

Design new IT solutions, modify, enhance, or adapt existing systems, and integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity.

Analyse backend systems and create the best API solutions based on incoming requirements.

API Designs that are dynamic and scalable.

API Designs that can quickly understood and coded by a Developer.

Researching new technologies, interpreting data, designing, and testing new systems.

Depict flows between multiple systems showing, triggers, inputs, processes, and outputs.

Experience in the Telecommunication Industry is highly beneficial.

An ability to work on multiple project teams at a given time.

Demonstrated ability to communicate in both verbal and written communication

Strong problem-solving, communication, and presentation skills

Consult various clients to understand their value chain, structure, functions, and products and/or services.

Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on services.

Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.

With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyze, document, validate, and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria).

Your Expertise:

At 5 years experience in Business and Systems Analysis experience across a custom software development environment.

Experienced in Agile environment and Agile-driven projects.

Working knowledge of (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0.

Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files.

Experience in the documentation of APIs in a consistent and easy-to-use format for consumers.

Understanding of Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) and Test-driven.

Development (TDD) approaches for new requirements that require development.

Technical experience in Swagger, Stoplight, Confluence/Jira, Microservices Architecture, JSON, and XML.



Qualifications Required:

Matric

Any certifications, diplomas, or degrees within the IT and Development space.



Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Initial contract position

Location: Johannesburg, Hybrid

Work environment: Sitting, office

Physical demands: Stairs on occasion

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

