Technical Lead (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR expertise as a Technical Lead is sought by a forward-thinking FinTech company where your core role will be to ensure that their pod delivers the most valuable solutions by providing the technical context (trade-offs) and championing Engineering culture. You will collaborate with the team to identify and fix technical issues, and to identify and earmark gaps in required skills, serve as the first point of call for systems within their domain & write progress reports and deliver presentations to the relevant stakeholders. The successful incumbent must preferably have a BSc in Computer Science or technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience with at least 2 years having worked as a Technical Lead & 6 years programming in either Backend or Full Stack technologies such as Python, Node.js, TypeScript or React. You will also need strong AWS – preferably experience with AWS Lambda.

DUTIES:

Collaborate with the team to identify and fix technical issues, and to identify and earmark gaps in required skills in the team.

Assist in the hiring and training of individual contributors.

Form part of the Full Software Development Life Cycle and all its components with special emphasis on supervising system modifications.

Assist in auditing internal teams (Best Practice, Standards, Security and Compliance).

Guide the team through technical issues and challenges.

Work with other Technical Leads on keeping systems up to date to minimise technical risk.

Work with the team to set end-year goals.

Be the first point of call for systems within their domain.

Be transparent with the team about challenges, failures, and successes.

Write progress reports and deliver presentations to the relevant stakeholders.

Motivate staff and create an inclusive space where they can ask questions and voice their concerns.

Analyse existing operations and schedule training sessions and meetings to discuss improvements.

Keep up to date with industry trends and developments.

Mentor other Engineers from Graduates to the Senior Engineers within the larger Engineering team.

Work alongside the Engineering Managers and Product Managers in resourcing the team for work coming up on the roadmap.

Work on keeping the team accountable with estimated deliverable.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Preferably a BSc Computer Science/ technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience.

Experience/Skills –

At least 2 years’ experience as a Technical Lead.

At least 6 years’ experience programming in either Backend or Full Stack technologies such as Python, Node.js, TypeScript or React.

Strong experience in AWS.

Databases / SQL (MySQL / Postgres / MongoDB).

Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes valuable codebases.

Excellent technical, diagnostic, and troubleshooting skills.

Preferably experience with AWS infrastructure, specifically AWS Lambda.

ATTRIBUTES:

Willingness to build professional relationships with staff and clients.

Excellent communication, motivational, and interpersonal skills.

