Test Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently sourcing for a Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
Cape Town / Hybrid work model / SQL / Data experience / QA
DUTIES
- Analyses and develop the proper test coverage with the Business Analyst
- Responsible for creating and executing test scripts
- Maintaining automation testing framework
- Identify and create necessary test data
- Checking test results and logging defects.
- Analyse test failures
- Analyse metrics for quality assessment
- May work with Business Analyst to influence and monitor User Acceptance Testing.
- Tracking and monitoring of errors and test results with project team
- Weekly and testing progress reports sent to management for overall testing reporting
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Testing experience
- Testing certification (ISTQB – Foundation certificate)
- Previous experience in tools like JIRA, Bamboo, Xray, Powershell, Selenium TestNG
- Sound SQL skills and familiarity with XML/ JSON
- Experience in software testing methodologies (agile, waterfall, functional and non-functional), test planning, test cases development, execution of test cases
- Experience in developing test cases and test scenarios from use cases and/or requirements specifications
- Possesses good understanding of Quality Control and Quality Assurance concepts across the Systems Development Lifecycle
- Understands test metrics and how they are used for decision support
SKILLS
- Analytical and problem-solving skills with strong attention to detail
- Able to provide input to improve test methodology / processes
- Review functional requirements
- Define test scenarios
- Tracking of Test coverage and clearance progress
- Provides input to standard test metrics and reporting
- Able to prioritize defects with development team
- Achieving personal work goals and objectives
- Good communication skills (write and read English)
- Able to work independently
- Able to work under pressure
- Attention to detail
- Is a good team player
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- BI Tester
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric