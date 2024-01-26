These are the top skills for 2024

As we look to this year with great uncertainty and the economic downturn expected to continue, businesses and employees need to be differentiating and upskilling themselves.

Ashleigh Kawocha, talent acquisition manager at Bizmod Development, explains that the IT industry never stands still and now more than ever innovative technology and skills are a necessity in 2024.

Top IT skills are always in high demand because of the vital role these play in developing and maintaining complex IT systems that are integral to the successful operation of businesses.

Kawocha has identified the top skills for 2024 as:

* Data Science – this field is quickly growing with the focus on individuals being able to collect, analyse and interpret data to the benefit of the organisation as they can make data-driven decisions that can give them a competitive advantage.

* DevOps – combining software development and IT operations while automating and streamlining the software development process. DevOps accelerates the development and deployment of software, allowing for faster updates and more reliable systems.

* Cloud Computing – is increasingly becoming a necessity for all sizes of businesses especially as it helps to reduce infrastructure costs, improve accessibility, and streamline processes. As a result, the demand for cloud architects, cloud engineers and cloud security specialists will continue to increase.

* Cybersecurity – data breaches and cyber-attacks are not going anywhere; in fact, they are just increasing and as a result so is the need for high-level cybersecurity professionals to protect systems and networks. The tech job marketplaces a premium on cybersecurity as the prevalence of cyber threats continues to rise. These skills will be in high demand, as organisations invest in protecting their digital infrastructure.

* Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) – we are no longer only seeing developers in high demand for the gaming industry but also for the education and training industries as they are adopting this technology. AR and VR technologies are transforming industries such as gaming, healthcare, education, and training by offering immersive and interactive experiences.

* At the forefront is AI, powering innovation across industries and enhancing data analysis, transforming processes, products, and the customer experience.

Kawocha says that, in addition to the above, he believes that organisations and individuals that excel in being able to provide human interaction and views will stand out. He identifies these skills as: emotional intelligence, high-level strategy, problem solving, thought leadership and teamwork.

“In 2024, we will continue to see the need for individuals with multidisciplinary expertise, are visionary consultants and have a set of skills that position them as strategic partners providing insights that align with the organisation’s goals.”