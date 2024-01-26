WiFi 7 surges ahead of launch

The WiFi 7 market size has already reached $1-billion – and it will only launch in May 2024.

This is among the findings from a Auvik data-driven networking trends report that used Google Trends and other sources to analyse Internet user behaviour dating back to 2004.

Projected to reach $24,2-billion by 2030, WiFi 7 represents a transformative shift in wireless technology, demanding exploration by IT professionals.

Other notable findings include:

* Rising concerns over cloud computing security – In December 2023, interest in the search term “cloud computing security” reached within 3% of its 5-year peak, a 106% increase over five years from December 2018. The surge in Google searches reflects growing complexities in safeguarding cloud environments and the necessity for robust security measures.

* Economic downturn drives interest in cost-effective cloud solutions – Search term ‘cloud cost’ reached 95% of its global 5-year peak in December 2023, aligning with a two-year global economic downturn. Organisations worldwide are seeking ways to optimize cloud spending amid economic challenges, creating a balancing act for IT professionals between innovative and cost-effective solutions.

* Interest in network security management hits a 16-year peak in correlation with the rise of remote work – In December 2023, searches for ‘network security management’ were the highest they’ve been since 2007. This follows an upward trend that seems to be linked to the rise of remote work during the Covid-19 pandemic and related cybersecurity challenges. The significant jump underscores the need for heightened network security measures in an evolving cyber battleground.

* IaaS surpasses PaaS and SaaS in market size – Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is projected to reach $182-billion in 2024, a growth of 26,6% in end-user spending over the previous year. This will surpass the growth of platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS), which are projected to increase 21,5% and 18,9%, respectively. The shift indicates a strategic move by IT professionals toward flexible and scalable cloud infrastructure.

What these networking trends reveal

These trends collectively paint a picture of a rapidly evolving networking landscape, where technology, security, and efficiency converge. For IT professionals, these networking trends are a roadmap to the future of network management, highlighting areas of growth and transformation.

Increased interest in network management signals a shift toward innovative, secure, and efficient cloud networks.