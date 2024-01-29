3 Month Contract role with top tier company within the Financial Services Sector (fully remote). Specifically this role is for a Finance Transformation Programme.
Purpose of the Role
To drive and perform collaborative business analysis, i.e.,
- Identifying opportunities & introducing new projects, innovations that will significantly and positively impact the respective area/ project/ initiative while maintaining and ensuring that business application systems are based on sustainable and supportable technology;
- Be the enabler of change within our environment by solving complex problems within the environment to deliver solutions which create value.
- Adopting our BA Ways of Work Framework and applying this in project delivery throughout the Strategic Delivery Framework.
- Being responsible for Business Analysis that includes:
o Perform Enterprise Analysis;
o Perform BA planning activities;
o Execute on High Level Analysis;
o Conduct Detailed Design Analysis;
o Perform solution assessment & validation;
o Manage Requirements end-to-end; and
- Perform support analysis.
Requirements:
Education and Experience
- Grade 12
- 3 Year Formal qualification in the Commerce or STEM fields of study
- Business Analysis Qualification
- Advanced Business Analysis Diploma/ Certification
- IIBA Membership – advantageous
- Agile Certification – advantageous
- 10+ years related BA working experience within Financial services
- 5+ years related BA working experience within an Investments and Fund Administration environment –advantageous
- CBAP Training and certification – advantageous
- Business Analyses
- Financial Services Industry
- Data Analysis / Business Intelligence
- Data warehousing / Business Intelligence
- Analytics
Knowledge and Skills:
- Professionally liaise with project sponsors, project executive owners, Product Owners, SMEs, Lead BA, and Head: EPMO to drive the remediation/resolution of project escalations.
- Work effectively and efficiently to achieve outcomes.
- Verbal and/or written communication to provide the business with regular progress and feedback on projects that have been logged needs to be at an understandable level.
- Verbal and/or written communication to a variety of stakeholders
- As required from time to time, various formal and informal meetings will have to be attended and participated in
- Technology and systems.
- Process Engineering
Business Understanding:
- Online resources
- Peer networking
- Training in line with approved budgets
- Lead and drive the socialization of change impact across Group.
- Leadership – Internal processes and systems
- Collaboration – Relating and networking with various stakeholders
Technical skills:
- Modelling tools (Visio, Enterprise Architect)
- Modelling languages (UML, BPMN)
- Agile
- Waterfall
- SQL
- Azure DevOps
Competencies
Leadership Competencies
- Ability to work and deliver under pressure.
- Project Execution Management
- Customer Service Orientation/Client Focus (Internal and External)
- Teamwork
- Relationship Building, Listening, Interpersonal Sensitivity
- Communication
- Self-Management (Planning, Prioritising & Time Management)
- Ethical Behaviour/Honesty/Transparency/Modelling of Values
- Rule Orientation
- Results & Solution Focused (Drive, Energy & Follow Through)
- Assertiveness (Includes willingness to challenge and confront)
Strategic Competencies
- Analytical thinking and attention to detail
- Problem solving (Includes reasoning)
- Technical/Professional Competence
- Process Engineering/Systems Competence
- Business Acumen (includes ability to identify and manage risk)
- Financial Management
Functional Competencies
- Time Management
- Anticipating, Creating and Managing Change (Tolerance of Ambiguity)
- Holistic / Big Picture thinking
- Problem Solving
- Assertiveness (Includes willingness to challenge and confront)
- Excellence Orientation
- Flexibility / Adaptability
- Ability to work and deliver under pressure.
