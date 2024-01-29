Business Analyst

Jan 29, 2024

3 Month Contract role with top tier company within the Financial Services Sector (fully remote). Specifically this role is for a Finance Transformation Programme.

Purpose of the Role
To drive and perform collaborative business analysis, i.e.,

  • Identifying opportunities & introducing new projects, innovations that will significantly and positively impact the respective area/ project/ initiative while maintaining and ensuring that business application systems are based on sustainable and supportable technology;
  • Be the enabler of change within our environment by solving complex problems within the environment to deliver solutions which create value.
  • Adopting our BA Ways of Work Framework and applying this in project delivery throughout the Strategic Delivery Framework.
  • Being responsible for Business Analysis that includes:

o Perform Enterprise Analysis;
o Perform BA planning activities;
o Execute on High Level Analysis;
o Conduct Detailed Design Analysis;
o Perform solution assessment & validation;
o Manage Requirements end-to-end; and

  • Perform support analysis.

Requirements:
Education and Experience

  • Grade 12
  • 3 Year Formal qualification in the Commerce or STEM fields of study
  • Business Analysis Qualification
  • Advanced Business Analysis Diploma/ Certification
  • IIBA Membership – advantageous
  • Agile Certification – advantageous
  • 10+ years related BA working experience within Financial services
  • 5+ years related BA working experience within an Investments and Fund Administration environment –advantageous
  • CBAP Training and certification – advantageous
  • Business Analyses
  • Financial Services Industry
  • Data Analysis / Business Intelligence
  • Data warehousing / Business Intelligence
  • Analytics

Knowledge and Skills:

  • Professionally liaise with project sponsors, project executive owners, Product Owners, SMEs, Lead BA, and Head: EPMO to drive the remediation/resolution of project escalations.
  • Work effectively and efficiently to achieve outcomes.
  • Verbal and/or written communication to provide the business with regular progress and feedback on projects that have been logged needs to be at an understandable level.
  • Verbal and/or written communication to a variety of stakeholders
  • As required from time to time, various formal and informal meetings will have to be attended and participated in
  • Technology and systems.
  • Process Engineering

Business Understanding:

  • Online resources
  • Peer networking
  • Training in line with approved budgets
  • Lead and drive the socialization of change impact across Group.
  • Leadership – Internal processes and systems
  • Collaboration – Relating and networking with various stakeholders

Technical skills:

  • Modelling tools (Visio, Enterprise Architect)
  • Modelling languages (UML, BPMN)
  • Agile
  • Waterfall
  • SQL
  • Azure DevOps

Competencies
Leadership Competencies

  • Ability to work and deliver under pressure.
  • Project Execution Management
  • Customer Service Orientation/Client Focus (Internal and External)
  • Teamwork
  • Relationship Building, Listening, Interpersonal Sensitivity
  • Communication
  • Self-Management (Planning, Prioritising & Time Management)
  • Ethical Behaviour/Honesty/Transparency/Modelling of Values
  • Rule Orientation
  • Results & Solution Focused (Drive, Energy & Follow Through)
  • Assertiveness (Includes willingness to challenge and confront)

Strategic Competencies

  • Analytical thinking and attention to detail
  • Problem solving (Includes reasoning)
  • Technical/Professional Competence
  • Process Engineering/Systems Competence
  • Business Acumen (includes ability to identify and manage risk)
  • Financial Management

Functional Competencies

  • Time Management
  • Anticipating, Creating and Managing Change (Tolerance of Ambiguity)
  • Holistic / Big Picture thinking
  • Problem Solving
  • Assertiveness (Includes willingness to challenge and confront)
  • Excellence Orientation
  • Flexibility / Adaptability
  • Ability to work and deliver under pressure.

Contact me at the detail below.

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions
[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Enterprise Analysis
  • Design Analysis
  • Support Analysis
  • Financial Services
  • Investment
  • Fund Administration

