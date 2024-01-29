Cobol Developer at Accenture

OVERALL PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

To design, program and test programs (new or modifications to existing applications within the BAS client-server Architecture )

To provide production support for a specific application or group of applications

To ensure data integrity and fix data integrity through data fixes, On-line account headers and account header batch runs

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES/ TASKS:

Displaying a moderate proficiency level of the programming languages and tools used in their area (C, COBOL, Foundation, MVS, CICS and SQL)

Providing production support for a specific application or group of applications

Activities include code problem analysis, fixing, testing and releasing to the production environment

Ensuring that all change control documentation is completed and signed off prior to releasing the code to the production environment

Analyzing, coding and testing simple to moderate modules (both new and changes to existing programs) from design specifications

Ensuring the finished product meets the design objectives and any other appropriate criteria associated with the original request

Ensuring that a minimal number of SIRS are logged against the task in the testing environments

Ensuring that there are no comebacks once the code has been released into the production environment

Investigating and resolving comebacks

Producing complete and accurate documentation for work based on current documentation standards

Supporting the testing team when the new / changed code is being tested

Identify and resolve data integrity issues. This includes fixing the data correctly the first time

Completing data fix documentation and ensuring that when the documentation is signed off the data has been corrected according to the data fix documentation

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

Knowledge of the technical environment (i.e. products used by Application Maintenance) namely:

IBM Mainframe / MVS / CICS / JCL

WINDOWS OS

COBOL

C & C++

MS Office

FTP

SQL

Foundation (FCP)

Good verbal and written communication skills

EDUCATION, QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE NECESSARY:

Appropriate and recognised formal IT training

Minimum 2 year experience in Cobol

Desired Skills:

Cobol

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Business Consulting

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations Services, and Accenture Song-all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers.

Our people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group life

Medical Aid

Funeral Plan

