Dark fibre network market set for steady growth

The global dark fibre market size is predicted to attain $13,45-billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research. It is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 12,8% from 2023 to 2030.

Dark fibre has emerged as a sustainable solution for various organisations that are focusing on enhanced communication and network management.

Continuously increasing penetration of internet services over the period has paved the way for the high demand for internet bandwidth. This demand is expected to remain rampant over the forecast period. This is the most significant factor responsible for market growth across the globe.

Dark fibre networks can be installed and set up using point-to-multipoint or point-to-point configurations.

Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) is an essential factor for the improvement and development of dark fibre networks. DWDM occurs when many data signals are transmitted using the same optical fibre at the same time. Although these signals are transmitted around the same time, they are transmitted at separate and unique wavelengths to keep these data signals separate.

The significant benefits of DWDM include an increase in bandwidth of the optical fibre, high-quality internet performance, fast internet, and a secure and powerful network.

Dark fibre networks are not just used for business purposes but can be installed beneath land and oceans. Some of the interesting use cases of dark fibre include earthquake research and monitoring permafrost.

Among many advantages, some of the disadvantages of the dark fibre network include high initial cost and loss of time in setting up infrastructure, and high repairing and maintenance costs.

Similarly, large dark fiber networks are currently available in metropolitan cities only and are yet to become available in small cities and towns.

Highlights from Grand View Research’s dark fibre network report include:

* The significant benefits of dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) include an increase in bandwidth of the optical fibre, high-quality internet performance, lightning-fast internet, and a secure and powerful network.

* Telecommunication is anticipated to present promising growth prospects due to the growing adoption of the 5G technology in communication and data transmission services.

* Medical and military and aerospace application segments are poised to witness significant growth, attributed to the increasing adoption of optic technology devices.

* Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to technological advancements and large-scale adoption of the technology in the IT and telecommunication and administrative sectors.

* The key market players include AT&T; Colt Group; Comcast; Consolidated Communications; Interoute Communications; Level 3 Communications (CenturyLink); NTT Communications; and Verizon Communications.