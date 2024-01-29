Developer and Azure Cloud Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Looking to work in a fast pace high-tech environment with a hybrid model? Our clients who are Titans in the Motor Industry have a fantastic opportunity available for a C# Developer and Azure Cloud Specialist!
Innovate and create in a diverse environment with the opportunity to work remotely most of the time!
Required Experience and Qualification
- At least 3 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies.
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Agile working experience advantageous
Required Skills
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
Interested? Hit the apply button now!
Desired Skills:
- Cloud Architecture
- Microservices
- Container Architecture
- Container Orchestration
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid