Jan 29, 2024

Looking to work in a fast pace high-tech environment with a hybrid model? Our clients who are Titans in the Motor Industry have a fantastic opportunity available for a C# Developer and Azure Cloud Specialist!

Innovate and create in a diverse environment with the opportunity to work remotely most of the time!

Required Experience and Qualification

  • At least 3 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies.
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Required Skills

  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

Desired Skills:

  • Cloud Architecture
  • Microservices
  • Container Architecture
  • Container Orchestration

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

