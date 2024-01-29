# Developer and Azure Cloud Specialist

Looking to work in a fast pace high-tech environment with a hybrid model? Our clients who are Titans in the Motor Industry have a fantastic opportunity available for a C# Developer and Azure Cloud Specialist!

Innovate and create in a diverse environment with the opportunity to work remotely most of the time!

Required Experience and Qualification

At least 3 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies.

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Agile working experience advantageous

Required Skills

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

Desired Skills:

Cloud Architecture

Microservices

Container Architecture

Container Orchestration

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

