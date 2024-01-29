DevOps Engineer – (2-year FTC) – Remote – Eastern Cape East London

Job Description:
We are looking for a DevOps Engineer to support within our IT4SC DevOps Capability. The DevOps Engineer will support with the implementation of DevOps CI/CD templates, processes, support and operation.
All activities are to be performed in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery codes, Conflict of interest policy & S.H.E.Q. requirement and is to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties and to is to report deviations.
Qualification and Experience:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent.
- 2+ years’ experience in IT
- At least 6 months participation in an automotive IT Graduate Development Programme
Essential Experience in the following Technologies and Practices
- Experience with continuous integration implementation (Azure DevOps Pipelines/Jenkins)
- Experience with continuous deployment/delivery (Azure DevOps Pipelines/Jenkins)
- Understanding of CI/CD Pipeline management process
- Experience with containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)
- Experience with Source Code Management tool (Gitlab/ Github /Azure DevOps Repo)
- Experience with version control
- Experience with minimum 1 development language
- Experience with minimum 1 scripting language
- Understanding of the Software Delivery Lifecycle
Not essential but would be viable
- Experience with infrastructure automation and configuration tools
- Experience with programming languages would be advantageous,
- Knowledge of unit, integration and functionality testing of software applications.
- Knowledge in public cloud networking
- Experience with artefact repository (Azure Artifacts/JFrog)
- Experience in Cloud technology: IaaS, PaaS
- Experience with agile methodologies
- Public cloud deployment models
- Experience with Linux OS
Outputs
- Collaborate with Architects, QA, Security and Developers to design and implement
- DevOps practices across product delivery.
- Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines for product components.
- Implement and design automated product builds
- Implement and design automated deployments of product releases to various environments stages
- Integrate various tools in the DevOps toolchain to accelerate development teams’ velocity while maintaining high standards for quality and consistency
- Attend to support tickets, which may arise due to product components not functioning as expected.
- Develop and maintain technical support documentation of the product.
- Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
- Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
- Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts
- Responsible for support and troubleshooting DevOps tools and processes for stakeholders
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- Docker
- GitHub
- GitLab
- Information Technology (IT)
- Kubernetes
- Linux