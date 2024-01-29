DevOps Engineer – (2-year FTC) – Remote – Eastern Cape East London

Job Description:

We are looking for a DevOps Engineer to support within our IT4SC DevOps Capability. The DevOps Engineer will support with the implementation of DevOps CI/CD templates, processes, support and operation.

All activities are to be performed in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery codes, Conflict of interest policy & S.H.E.Q. requirement and is to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties and to is to report deviations.

Qualification and Experience:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent.

2+ years’ experience in IT

At least 6 months participation in an automotive IT Graduate Development Programme

Essential Experience in the following Technologies and Practices

Experience with continuous integration implementation (Azure DevOps Pipelines/Jenkins)

Experience with continuous deployment/delivery (Azure DevOps Pipelines/Jenkins)

Understanding of CI/CD Pipeline management process

Experience with containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)

Experience with Source Code Management tool (Gitlab/ Github /Azure DevOps Repo)

Experience with version control

Experience with minimum 1 development language

Experience with minimum 1 scripting language

Understanding of the Software Delivery Lifecycle

Not essential but would be viable

Experience with infrastructure automation and configuration tools

Experience with programming languages would be advantageous,

Knowledge of unit, integration and functionality testing of software applications.

Knowledge in public cloud networking

Experience with artefact repository (Azure Artifacts/JFrog)

Experience in Cloud technology: IaaS, PaaS

Experience with agile methodologies

Public cloud deployment models

Experience with Linux OS

Outputs

Collaborate with Architects, QA, Security and Developers to design and implement

DevOps practices across product delivery.

Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines for product components.

Implement and design automated product builds

Implement and design automated deployments of product releases to various environments stages

Integrate various tools in the DevOps toolchain to accelerate development teams’ velocity while maintaining high standards for quality and consistency

Attend to support tickets, which may arise due to product components not functioning as expected.

Develop and maintain technical support documentation of the product.

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts

Responsible for support and troubleshooting DevOps tools and processes for stakeholders

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Docker

GitHub

GitLab

Information Technology (IT)

Kubernetes

Linux

Learn more/Apply for this position