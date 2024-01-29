Front End Developer

This is a work from home opportunity.

Our clients vision is to deliver delightful experiences for merchants and users, and be the payments partner of choice on the African continent.

About the company:

In everything we do, we strive to make it as easy as possible for merchants to focus on their business, while we take care of their payment needs.

We work with the biggest enterprise businesses and the side-hustle next door, across every sector of the economy.

We pride ourselves on delivering a world-class payments service with a seamless and secure checkout, enterprise-grade security and personalised multi-channel support to every business we partner with. We integrate easily with leading e-commerce platforms.

We currently enable both enterprise and SME ecommerce in South Africa, Kenya and Mauritius, with rapid expansion planned to more countries on the continent.

We are hiring a Frontend Engineer for the Payouts Team to optimise user interfaces and elevate the experience of our financial transactions. This role is crucial for simplifying complex workflows, ensuring responsive design across devices, and maintaining compliance and security standards. By bringing on a dedicated Frontend Engineer, we aim to accelerate development, foster collaboration with backend teams, and infuse a user-centric design approach. Ultimately, this hire will contribute to a seamless and transparent payout system, enhancing user satisfaction and reinforcing our commitment to excellence in financial services.

What we’d like you to have:

Someone with at least 6 years’ experience programming in Javascript, HTML and CSS.

Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes

valuable code bases. Responsive design, functional programming paradigm, clean code

and readability.

The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.

Experience with version control systems. (Github, Gitlab)

Experience with front end frameworks. (React,Vue, Angular)

Experience with UI libraries (Material UI, Bootstrap, Ant)

Experience with testing libraries (Jest, Cypress, Jasmine)

Core function of the role:

Web Development: Utilize HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to build and maintain the

client-side of web applications.

User Interface Design: Collaborate with UI/UX designers to implement visually appealing and user-friendly interfaces.

Interactivity: Develop dynamic and responsive user interfaces using JavaScript for seamless user interactions.

Responsive Design: Ensure websites and applications are optimised for various devices and screen sizes.

Performance Optimization: Optimise frontend code for fast loading times and optimal user experience.

Cross-Browser Compatibility: Address and resolve compatibility issues to ensure consistent rendering across different browsers.

Accessibility: Implement best practices for accessibility to ensure inclusivity for users with disabilities.

Version Control and Collaboration: Work with version control systems (e.g., Git) and collaborate with cross-functional teams, including backend developers, designers, and testers.

Stay Updated: Stay abreast of the latest web technologies, tools, and best practices to enhance the development process.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

HTML

CSS

Front-end

Front-end Development

