Front-End Developer

We are seeking a skilled and creative Front-End Developer to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will be responsible for building user interfaces for web applications and ensuring the responsiveness and performance of the applications. If you have a passion for creating visually appealing and intuitive user interfaces, along with expertise in front-end technologies, we invite you to apply for this exciting opportunity.

Your Expertise:

Solid front-end development experience.

Software Development experience using: Angular v 14 or higher. CSS, HTML, JavaScript. Postgres, or Relational Database experience. Git-based Source Control. REST, WebSockets.

Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.

Unit Testing.



Qualifications Required:

Relevant IT Qualification

BIS Degree – Beneficial

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Fixed Term Contract (As per Project)

Relevant IT Qualifications (BIS Degree – bonus)

Location: we can consider people based in both Johannesburg and Cape Town

Level/ years of experience: Intermediate – Senior (5+ years)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position