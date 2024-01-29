Full Stack Java Developer (2568) KG – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Part of a Dev team responsible for the development and maintenance of the application (front-end and back-end).
- Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.
- Meet with end users to understand Business requirements.
- Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties.
- Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner.
- Comply with Code Compliance & Unit Testing standards and practices.
- Prepare system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.
Minimum Requirements:
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- IT Degree / Diploma advantageous
- At least 4-6 years JAVA development experience
- Experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Agile working experience advantageous
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Java EE
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
- Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)
- EJB (Back-end)
- RESTful and SOAP services
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- GitHub
- Cloud Architecture
- Knowledge of webservices (Restful)
- Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience.
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- JSF
- Angular
- PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS ECS / Fargate / Lambda)
- Build Tools (Maven)
- Jenkins (Provision, Configure, Maintain and Secure, Pipelines)
- Git, Bitbucket
- Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
- Kubernetes
- Linux / Unix experience
- Docker
- Terraform
- Jira, Confluence
- DevOps
